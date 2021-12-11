Davido Gifts Kwam1 ₦2 Million Cash At Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage Party

Ace Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido attended actress, Eniola Badmus’ 20th year on stage celebration party on Thursday and it was a blast

Davido who showed up to support the actress that’s like a sister to him, left a good impression on guests at the party when he gifted Fuji legend, KWAM 1 N2 million cash

In a video making the rounds online, the celebrant was seen with KWAM 1 on stage, and he sang her praises as she sprayed money on him

After a while, Davido climbed the stage carrying bundles of money reportedly totaling N2m and handed it over to one of KWAM 1’s boys.

This immediately changed the atmosphere on the stage as the FEM crooner also bowed in respect for the Fuji singer before exiting the stage

KWAM 1 then proceeded to sing Davido’s praise, bringing the singer back on stage, and as Eniola sprayed him, he held her in a tight embrace

