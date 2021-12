Award-wining singer Davido has met businessman Aliko Dangote, Igbere TV reports.

Davido shared a video of himself and the billionaire at the airport on Instagram on Friday, December 17.

He also tagged Dangote in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99pqzC3Ij2o

https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2730792296395243539?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...