Davido official signs deal with Wema bank.

Last couple of weeks, davido was trending over the internet for raising over 200millionaira which initially he was said he wanted to use it clear his rolls Royce. But later donated it to the orphanage.

Few days after the Wema bank team met him in Dubai and proposed an offer

Checkout the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCmSTmvxXTU

