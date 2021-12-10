Davido Performs At Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage Party, Bows To Greet Kwam 1

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Top Nigerian music artiste, Davido, was one of the celebrity guests to grace Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage celebration. The music star was ushered into the event hall by his guards when he spotted legendary Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1)

Davido went over to the also heavily guarded Mayegun of Yorubaland and prostrated to greet him respectfully. KWAM 1 returned Davido’s humble gesture by shaking hands with the young singer

In the other video he was seen showering praises on Eniola Badmus, Baba Ifeanyi still went ahead to perform after

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnHSeKibvAQ

Davido performing at Eniola Badmus Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIxaSaq3EGw

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: