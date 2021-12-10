Davido Performs At Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage Party, Bows To Greet Kwam 1

Top Nigerian music artiste, Davido, was one of the celebrity guests to grace Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage celebration. The music star was ushered into the event hall by his guards when he spotted legendary Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1)
Davido went over to the also heavily guarded Mayegun of Yorubaland and prostrated to greet him respectfully. KWAM 1 returned Davido’s humble gesture by shaking hands with the young singer
In the other video he was seen showering praises on Eniola Badmus, Baba Ifeanyi still went ahead to perform after
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnHSeKibvAQ
Davido performing at Eniola Badmus Party