Davido Shows Off Wrist Watches Worth Over N200 Million He Wants To Buy (Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido has revealed the next two luxury items he wants to acquire.

The star musician took to his Insta stories to flaunt two wristwatches worth over N200 million he wants to buy.

The two wristwatches – an Audemars Piguet 2020 unworn Royal Oak valued at N43,083,087 while the the Audemars Piguet 2021 unworn Royal Oak Black Panther goes for N233, 238, 350. The total is a staggering N276,321,437.

This comes days after he signed a mouth-watering deal with Wema Bank.

See the post below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A08UwBkdbWQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...