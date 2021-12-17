Davido Signs New Ambassadorial Deal With PUMA (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido is the latest ambassador of Puma.
The Nigerian star signed a new deal with PUMA, a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories.
He shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote:
Oh how good does it feel, to officially be… #PumaFam � #DavidoxPuma
All these jet flights just got a bit more swag… ✈️ � #PumaFam #DavidoxPuma @puma @pumasportstyle
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXli3r2oIl2/
Watch video below: