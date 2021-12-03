Davido’s ₦240 Million Rolls Royce Cullinan Finally Arrives In Lagos

Singer Davido’s much-anticipated 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan appears to have arrived in Lagos, Nigeria

The Singer’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, took to his Instastory channel with a photo showing the luxury ride parked alongside other cars

Some fans of the singer who reacted were quick to throw jabs at those who said Davido didn’t have money to ship the car home

Nigerian singer Davido appears to be completely set for the festive season as he has now taken delivery of his 2021 Rolls Royce in his Lagos home.

Recall that in May 2021, the 30 BG musician stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing pictures of the whip that cost him over N200 million.

Davido bought the car from an automobile dealership in the US and disclosed plans to ship it all the way to Nigeria much later.

Well, a recent update posted by the singer’s personal lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shows that the luxury automobile has arrived.

