D’banj Meets Steve Harvey And Plays Golf With Him (Video, Pix)

Nigerian singer Dbanj and US talk show host Steve Harvey met on a golf course.

A video shared online shows Dbanj being introduced to Steve Harvey.

When Steve was told that Dbanj is also known as the Koko Master, Steve said, to the amusement of everyone present, that he has been called Koko Master by a woman before.

After the introduction, both men prepared to play golf.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMqNaNJUBkk

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CW52rwvA4mT/?utm_medium=copy_link

