Dean Of Bill: Speaker Gbajabiamila Hails Rep Onuigbo, Describes Him As Dogged (Pix)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency, Rep. Sam Onuigbo as a dogged and committed lawmaker.

Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila was speaking during the presenting of the award of “Dean of Bills” to Rep. Onuigbo by the National Assembly Press Corps on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Media Centre of the National Assembly.

“It is not about the number of Bills, but its quality. The Climate Change Bill is one of those Bills that affect each and everyone of us for life. Climate Change is topical. Rep. Onuigbo was dogged and committed throughout the period of fighting for the passage of the Climate Change Bill and has earned my respect for this,” Speaker Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker who congratulated Rep. Onuigbo for what he described as a “landmark achievement”, stated that

“Rep. Onuigbo has done so much on the floor of the house. The Climate Change Bill is one that will be a legacy for life and I congratulate him. What he has done is inter-generational. Perhaps one day, I will organize a lecture on Climate Change in the House as most people do not know the nature of its impact.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on November 18, 2021, assented to the Climate Change Bill sponsored by Rep. Sam Onuigbo. The President’s assent to the Bill was a culmination of dedicated efforts by the Abia-born lawmaker and this has received global applause.

In his response, Rep. Onuigbo said the success recorded was only possible due to the “exceptional leadership and commitment shown by the leadership of the National Assembly especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who not only constituted (and also caused the Ministries of Justice and Environment to send in their own representatives) a review committee to identify and address the areas of contention that made President Buhari and former Presidents deny assent to the Bill in the 8th, 7th and 6th Assemblies, but also followed up to ensure that expedited passage was effected at the House and the Senate.”

