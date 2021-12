I must confess, the only challenge in my marriage is sex, I was not a masturbator as a bachelor because I have girls around me, if one no come another go show, but as a married man have turned a chronic masturbator because my wife is always complaining that she is tired.

I would gotten a side chick, but I had a second thought because the consequence will affect my home financially.

Am just so fed up.

If you are married and in same shoe, how have you being coping

