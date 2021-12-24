Dear Wives, Why Do You Deny Your Husbands Sex?

The question is for married women. What is/are the reasons that you would avoid or refuse sex with your husband?

My wife’s own is when I get lazy at home and I don’t help in the house chores e.g cleaning, cooking, bathing the kids etc. She won’t fight with me or argue but when I touch her like this, she will find a meaningful excuse. She’s tired, not in the mood, headache, tomorrow, I need to shower first and I’m too lazy now etc. I found out myself that it was when I helped at home that there were no excuses, it’s always a happy ending.

