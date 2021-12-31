Delta Governor Sacks Aide Over Embarrassing Facebook Post

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, sacked his Executive Assistant on Communications, Latimore Oghenesivbe, for what he described as “manifest recklessness and insubordination”.

This was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2021, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, and made available to journalists in Asaba.

Oghenesivbe had alleged that Okowa didn’t treat him fairly for the past five years he has worked with him, adding that the governor was surrounded by certain persons that have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

In a Facebook post by Oghenesivbe titled, ‘Tribal Bigot’, the aide said he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the media department of the state government.

Oghenesivbe said he got two 25kg bags of rice and N50,000 out of the recent N25m released by Okowa to his media team.

But in the letter, the governor expressed displeasure over Oghenesivbe’s conduct, adding that “there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination”.

https://punchng.com/okowa-fires-aide-over-embarrassing-facebook-post/

