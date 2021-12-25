Delta Lawmaker, Hon. Reuben Izeze Shot By Unknown Gunmen

The member representing Ughelli South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Reuben Izeze, was Thursday night, shot by unknown gunmen at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

Though details of the attack were hazy at press time, it was learnt that the gunmen opened fire at Izeze’s vehicle at close range.

Vanguard gathered that the lawmaker survived the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Sources said the lawmaker’s driver that was abducted during the attack was later released by the gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack.



