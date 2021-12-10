Designers Dazzle With Concepts At African Fashion Event (Photos)

Designers Dazzle With Creative Concepts, As Distinguished Individuals, Brands Are Honoured At African Fashion Event

Over the years, the fashion and arts industry in Africa has recorded significant excellence with improved international recognition and adoption by several nations across the world. However, it became imminent for fashion and arts brands to be honoured and recognised for their outstanding impacts, as the distinguished African Fashion and Arts Awards holds one of the most colourful award ceremony in Abuja Nigeria, recording several fashion exhibition and entertaining activities.

The well attended occasion was held at Sheraton Hotels and Towers on the 5th of December 2021, where CEOs and Exhibitors of renowned fashion and art Brands where honoured and decorated for their creative contributions to the growth and development of the industry. Amongst the fashion brands, Designers and Individual who were honoured at the prestigious African Fashion and Arts Award are CN Daniels Couture, IMZA; a turkish clothing line, Skyned; a multimedia company supporting creative events, Rekondite Entertainment; an entertainment company with great support for creative young Africans and Mofe Duncan, the Face African Fashion & Arts Award Brand.

Other organizations that was honoured at the AFA Awards also include Alex Reports; Internationally recognized Award winning Media company, Pacific Couture, VZ Creations, Hopez Fashion, Younggod Podcast Presenter, Obitaris and Aoafrik; Designer with collection rich in African prints.

In a media chat with our Correspondent during the award,the Organiser of African Fashion and Arts Awards, Mr. Amako Kingsley expressed overwhelming amusement at the turnout of events. He however congratulated all Award Recipients and encouraged them to remain creative, thereby ensuring the unequivocal progress of African culture through artistic fashions and creative arts. The occasion was powered by Rexenum Consults.

The amazing occasion witnessed the attendance of notable personalities across Nigeria, aoos well as the coverage of several media organizations including TVC News, Tribune News, Viewers TV, AbujaPress, StatePress and amongst others. Guests and Award Recipients who spoke with our Reporter commended the organisers of African Fashion and Arts Awards, stressing that it was indeed necessary in motivating indigenous arts and fashion brands.

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/12/designers-dazzle-with-creative-concepts.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...