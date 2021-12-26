Desmond Elliot Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Victoria (Photos)

Desmond Elliot Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Victoria (Photo)

Nigerian lawmaker and Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Victoria, today 26th December 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a loved-up photo of himself and his wife with caption;

“18 years and still hitting it like t’was yesterday. Luv you Babamai.

#stillondamata”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX8HtPpoZpm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Vicky on her part also shared loved-up photos which she captioned;

”You + Me = 18″

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX8BrDeD92L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

