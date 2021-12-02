Despite The Challenges Of November, 2021 Remains Our Best Year – Obi Cubana (Pics)

Despite The Challenges Of November, 2021 remains our best year ever – Obi Cubana (Photos)

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has taken to Instagram to relish on how the year turned out for him, IgbereTV reports.

Obi Cubana who shared loved-up photos with his wife, Eby, stated that despite the challenges of November, 2021 is the best year for them.

This is coming after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and after a young girl died at his club in Abuja.

He wrote;

“Despite the challenges of November, 2021 remains our best year EVER!

May December and the rest of the year 2021 multiply our blessings, amen

Happy new month fam

@lush_eby always gorg!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW7qc3uIuEp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

