Deyemi Okanlawon Gets Cosy With Kaffy At Nancy Isime’s Birthday Party (Photos)

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and dancer Kaffy wowed fans with dazzling photos of themselves getting cosy with each other at actress Nancy Isime’s 30th birthday party, Igbere TV reports.

Kaffy shared the photos on Instagram on Thursday, December 17 with the caption: “Deyemi is always ready to give the gyals dem vibes.

Deyemi was dressed in an all-white agbada, while Kaffy wore a white dress. The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXkOXVDoNJ6/?utm_medium=copy_link

