Did You Apply For Stanbic IBTC Experience Hire Position?

Hello Good People of Nairaland.

Did anyone apply for the recent StanbicIBTC experience hire position.

I got the mail below recently and hoping for next stage. Let’s discuss

Dear Candidate,

Thank you for your interest in working with Stanbic IBTC.

To assist us in reviewing your application further, please do the following on or before 10am Monday 22, 2021:

1. Complete the e-Biodata form. Please CLICK HERE to complete the e-Biodata form

2. Send the following documents to careers@stanbicibtc.com :

Copy of your CBN compliant CV (which should include the following):

Full Name

Date of Birth

Gender

State Origin

Work Experience (where outsourced – state provider and organization seconded to)

NYSC Year completed

NYSC –place of primary assignment

Matric Number (For Certificate Verification purpose)

Birth certificate

S.S.C.E Certificate issued by WAEC / NECO (Minimum of 5 Credits: must include English Language and Mathematics)

B.Sc. Certificate (Minimum of Second Class Lower)

NYSC discharge/exemption certificate

Valid means of Photo Identification (International Passport, Drivers Licence, National ID Card or Staff ID)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...