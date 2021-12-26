Did You Receive Any Christmas Gift From Your Neighbours?

For me I stay in a semi face me I slap you compound with Neighbours that are not smilling.

They are a good definition of aradite hand, and me too as well.

I didn’t give any of my Neighbours any gift at all. All of us na aka gum. We just mind our business.

I only grudgingly received one plate of rice from one of them. The rice was very small, It was as if it was a force.

Pleaae what is your experience in terms of giving and receiving gifts this Christmas period?

Are your Neighbours cheerful givers and did you also gift your Neighbours as well?

Pls mods push to front page. This will be a very interesting discussion this period.

