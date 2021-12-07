Dija Shares Photos Of Her Sierra Leonian Father & Nigerian Mother

Popular musician, Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name, Dija, recently acquainted fans with her parents on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top music star shared different snaps of her mum and dad.

Internet users were however taken by Dija’s handsome ‘oyinbo’ father as they gushed over his photo, Igbere TV reports.

Unknown to many, the music star has a Sierra Leonian father and a Nigerian mother.

Shortly after the music star shared the photo of her pops, fans took to her comment section to express their admiration. A number of them noted that he was so gorgeous and added that the singer got her looks from him.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXI7-dBszJ-/?utm_medium=copy_link

