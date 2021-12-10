Discussion: Follow Your Talents And Passion Or Follow The Bag?

Hey guys. Been meaning to ask.

Given the current economic situation globally. Especially of our dear country.

If you had the chance of chosing between achieving your lifelong ambition

or

following a path that leads to plenty money and comfort but you’ll probably have to forfeit the other ambition for life.

What would you do?

Ever heard of the starving artist phenomenon. You might have been stuck chasing your dreams to the detriment of your personal welfare in terms of finances and also the amount of time you’re losing to this. Should it still be worth chasing?

Or do you still believe so much in your dreams to keep on persevering?

What’s the thin line?

Please share your opinions, experiences and life lessons.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...