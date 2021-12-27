DJ Cuppy Meets Wyclef Jean At Global Citizen Forum (Photos, Video)

Disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has met American rapper Wyclef Jean and Dutch football manager and former player Clarence Seedorf at the Global Citizen Forum in United Arab Emirates, Igbere TV reports.

The 29-year-old shared photos of herself and the celebrities on Instagram on Friday.

“Real impactful black conversations with with Wyclef Jean and Clarence Seedorf. A dream you dream alone is only a dream, a dream we dream together is reality,” she wrote.

Cuppy had hinted on Twitter, a collaboration with the rapper after sharing a voicenote he sent to her.

Cuppy was recently hosted to a lunch date by a Nigerian-Dubai-based chef Jahmal in Dubai.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK1gYaWbLA4

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX3Y_moMHjd/?utm_medium=copy_link

