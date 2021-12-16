DJ Humility Calls Out Upcoming Artistes, Says He Put D’banj, Banky W On Spotlight

VVeteran entertainer DJ Humility recently had a sit-down interview with media personality Frankstan and he had a lot to share about his experience in the industry. A portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the veteran DJ talking about the humble days of some music stars who have risen to the top in the industry.

DJ humility mentioned how Dbanj used to arrange speakers for him back in the days and he also mentioned how he was the first to put Banky W on stage in Nigeria..

DJ Humility emphasized that he knows his role in the journey of top musicians. The disc jockey also recounted how he spent so much time promoting artistes during the 18 years that he spent with popular Lagos-based radio station, Rhythm FM.

In a different portion of the interview, he said it’s always so insulting when the same crop of artistes direct him to their managers whenever he reaches out to them. He said it’s the reason why most DJs do not pay mind to upcoming stars because they know what they can be capable of when they make it to the top.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r-jJB4WZ2I

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...