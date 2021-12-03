DJ Switch Lied About The “Lekki EndSARS Massacre” – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, blogger, and activist against gun violence, Dr Kemi Olunloyo is not allowing the alleged massacre at the Lekki tollgate to rest as she is bringing up.more evidence to prove the reported killing of armless EndSars protesters is false.

She wrote in series of tweets:

#419Massacre

DJ Switch said she testified via video to Canadian parliament YET she couldn’t do the same via Zoom/Skype with the Lagos panel. Little did she know that the RCMP and TPS watched her video LYING that she removed bullets from victims holding an unspent shell casing.

#419Massacre The bullet DJ Switch was showing us was never fired out of a GUN meaning she picked it off the road during the shootings and gave the world the impression that she was performing emergency first aid appearing HEROIC. A Canadian cop I worked with at TPS also saw it.

#419Massacre

DJ Switch LIED about many facts on the #Lekkitollgate saga.LOOK CLOSELY �at the bullet DJ Switch said she removed out of a victim’s back in her LIVE IG video of October 20th 2020. Slow down the video. The bullet is an UNSPENT SHELL CASING. Never fired from a GUN.

#419Massacre

DJ Switch in her second live video October 21st 2020 claimed that she carried the body of a DEAD PROTESTER TO THE TOLL BOOTH at the feet of the army officers shouting at them “See what you did” Why will anyone go near their oppressors after all that shooting?

#419Massacre DJ Switch told an Oslo summit 15 people DIED around her. The White paper only had 3 dead two drownings and one stray bullet at Lekki tollgate. Prof John Obafunwa the independent medical examiner who did the 99 autopsies in Lagos proved her WRONG. No massacre ‼️

#419Massacre

DJ Switch

I have exposed the truth about her on Facebook. It is damning and many foreign journalists are watching these developments. Continue to say I’m working for your imaginary government instead of FOCUSING on FACTS. You can quote your feedback. NO SPAM allowed.

#419Massacre

DJ Switch in her second live video October 21st 2020 claimed that she carried the body of a DEAD PROTESTER TO THE TOLL BOOTH at the feet of the army officers shouting at them “See what you did” Why will anyone go near their oppressors after all that shooting?

#419Massacre The same DJ Switch told international entities that the army CARTED 15 BODIES AWAY. She counted? What about the one she dropped off at their feet? She made up so many lies that the IRB DECLINED her refugee application to enter Canada. Says she’s in a safe house in �.

#419Massacre Canadian IRB DECLINED DJ Switch application as the parliament she addressed learned that she was part of shutting down a city thoroughfare #Lekkitollgate and the RCMP exposed her lying that she removed an unspent shell casing from someone’s back. NO ENTRY TO CANADA��

#419Massacre

DJ Switch misled the world with her LIVE video acting as a hero. SHE WASN’T ONE! This may be why Buhari govt was bragging that they will “disgrace/expose her soon” I obtained ANOTHER VIDEO I in November 2020 during my #IJLekkimassacre investigation implicating her.



She added that a woman approached her that she was paid to testified that her son was killed on the night of the protest.

#419Massacre A woman approached me today that she was rented to protest against the Buhari administration posing as Mothers of those killed at #LekkiTollGate in the fake massacre. The politician and activist that sponsored them gave each woman N5K. I will name the sponsors soon.

This woman said she questioned the timing of the Mother’s Protest after the White paper came out. She said it will seem suspicious. They were told not to do media interviews. She said it was political and they were not filing claims. Nigeria and Fraud�

#419Massacre

#Lekkilies



https://twitter.com/KemiOlunloyo/status/1466502880286945284?s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...