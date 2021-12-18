Do You Envy Those Who Have Villages To Visit This Festive Period?

Ever since I was a little boy till I became an adult, have been living in the oil City.

My both parents are from here, from the same community.

I grew up from here, still living life up in here… so this evening I decided to go check up on a friend, getting there asked about another mutual friends of ours that lived close by.

he then told me, “Tony don go village yesterday”..I say ehh.

I wasn’t surprised, because tony normally goes to his village this December and spend till the first week of January, and when he comes back..he be looking more relaxed, physically fit… and can I say fresh.( sometimes I even doubt if na village him dey go or dubai)

Asking him what he does in the village, he tell us about their different festivals, carnivals, bush meat eating… and fresh ajebutters girls, you know what’s up.

So tell me bros, why won’t I jealous people who have village to visit?

as am here, am already in my village.

my village is a general city.

warri city… sometimes I wish my both parents didn’t come from same tribe (warri) at least.

To those living in Lagos, who their village is also Lagos..like lekki, festac, ikoyi…do you relate?

What if my kids gets to ask, daddy takes us to village.

what do I say?

