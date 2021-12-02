Good morning Nlanders
Pls does anyone know about this company:
Dear Applicant,
You are invited for an INTERVIEW with Rybid
Position (B.D.S)
Venue: 150b, Oba Ogunji Rd Ogba Lagos.
Hope it’s not GNLD people lol
