Does Spending The Last Night Of The Year In A Church Service Make Any Difference?

It’s about that time of the year again, when the churches across the nation usually record their highest attendance numbers of the year, during their cross over services.

The reason for the record attendance figures attained during these services, is mostly because many who rarely or never attend church services during the year, for some reason are also found inside church buildings on this particular night during the cross over services.

It appears they do so because they feel spending the last night or cross over service of the year was very important and makes a significant difference in their lives, regardless of how they spent the remaining part of the year after cross over service, even if they don’t change their ways, or do any thing differently from how they used to do them.

However the truth is that just spending the last night or cross over service of any year in any church building would make no real difference in someone’s life, except it is able to cause the person to change his ways and how he does things.

Moreover, if Christ were to come on the last night of the year, most of those inside the church buildings during the cross over service would still be left behind, so what’s the point of just attending these last church services of the year, if one doesn’t repent or turn away from his or her wicked ways?

What difference does it really make?

