Don Davis: Deeper Life School Principal, Others Remanded In Prison

Don Davis: Deeper Life School Principal, Other Accused Persons Remanded In Prison Custody

Principal of the Deeper Life High School where a student identified as Don Davis was allegedly molested and abused, has been remanded in prison custody alongside 4 others, IgbereTV reports.

Months ago, Don Davis’ mother, Deborah Okezie called out management of the school via a Facebook live video. She narrated how her son went to the boarding school as a chubby boy and allegedly returned home almost a skeleton as a result of alleged sexual abuse and other ill treatments allegedly meted on him by some of the school’s senior students and staff.

Giving an update on the case, Deborah said the school principal, vice principal, house masters and others were remanded in prison custody by a court. She also revealed that the judge ruled that the 2 accused minors will be tried in a Juvenile family Court, while the remaining 5 accused persons will be tried in an open Court.

She wrote on Facebook;

“BREAKING NEWS: DEEPER LIFE HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, NDIDI SOLOMON AND OTHER ACCUSED PERSONS INVOLVED IN DON-DAVIS ARCHIBONG’S MOLESTATION AND ABUSED CASE REMANDED IN PRISON CUSTODY:

Today, all the suspects were arraigned afresh at the State High Court 7 Uyo and were asked to be rema nded in the prison Custody with stiff bail conditions. So, the 5 of them, the Principal Ndidi Solomon, the Vice Principal, the wicked House masters, Akpan and others apart from the 2 minors were ordered to be detained in the prison custody until they met their bail conditions. Their lawyers were running up and down and cold caught all of them when the Judge gave the ruling. Further more, after a lengthy argument that lasted for about 3hrs, the judge ruled that the 2 accused minors, Old and Shalom will be tried at the Juvenile family Court, while the other 5 accused persons will be tried in the open Court where everyone shall see them.

The matter has just began, with a different tone of music.

#Justice4Don-davis

#justice4othervoicelesschildren.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=705407940425427&id=100028686823727

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...