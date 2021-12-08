Don Jazzy Reacts To Gay Allegation By Gistlovers (Pix)

Music manager Don Jazzy on Wednesday joked that he would be coming out of the closet following the rumour that he is gay, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old made this known in an Instagram post while reacting to a blogger who accused him of being a homosexual.

Reacting to the post, Don Jazzy wrote: “So I hear I’m gay all the time. Anyways click on the link on my bio. Subscribe to my YouTube channel. Click on the notification bell too oooo. Cos I’m going to be coming out there.”

Reacting in the comment section of the post, a user Veronica wrote: “I actually think you are gay. I see it all the time. Most people may not see it, but I feel it. I see it in the way you talk, walk and laugh! Gay as gay van get. No need to hide, no need to be ashamed. You are the happiest person I Know always laughing and smiling or is it not what Gay means? That is what it means until we coopted the word to mean something else. Accept it.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOKLZeOFGd/?utm_medium=copy_link

The music star has been called out severally by the blogger who accused him of having sexual relations with men.

