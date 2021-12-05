Dowen College: Bad Parenting Vs Bad School Training – Which Is To Blame?

Looking at this Dowen College Saga.

How these evil young secondary school boys run a CULT group in the school and killed an innocent JSS1 boy.

How the parents quickly hide them from persecution.

How the school are covering the story up and hiding the identity of the boys and parents.

I am beginning to wonder, who is to blame for this whole situation.

Is it THE PARENTS OR THE SCHOOL?

Some people say Bad Parenting is the genesis of it all because if the parents are training their children well, small secondary school kids of ages 11 to 16 shouldn’t know anything that has to do with CULTISM at that age.

Some say Bad School training is the genesis. That the school is meant to train the students well and eradicate anything unlawfull in it. After all, the parents are paying huge sums of money for that.

Some say none are to blame?

After all, Train up a Child in the way he should go.

To you, who is to blame in this case. Is it Bad Parenting or Bad School Training

What are your thoughts?

