Dowen College: Governor Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a class two student of Dowen College Lagos that was allegedly bullied to death by fellow students, IgbereTV reports.

In a statement shared on his Instagram handle, the governor extended his condolence to the Oromoni family over the unfortunate incident. He mentioned that he has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Read his statement below.

”I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos.

As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad, but disturbing and heartbreaking.

Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time.

I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest. Amen.”

