Dowen College: How Sylvester Oromoni Was Tortured Before He Died – Father (Video)

Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Dad Narrates How His Son Was Tortured Before He Died (Video)

Mr. Oromoni, the father of late Sylvester Oromoni has narrated how his late son was tortured by fellow students leading to his son’s death, IgbereTV reports.

Late Sylvester was a student of Dowen College, in Lekki, Lagos and was living in the school hostel.

He said;

“My son told me he was tortured by senior students who also forced him to drink a substance right inside Dowen College, Lekki, hostel”

“They entered his room, switched off the light and threatened to kill the other students who witnessed what they did to my son.”

Oromoni Jnr was 12 years old. Dowen College blamed his death on injuries suffered while playing football.

Following public outcry, the school announced that it would temporarily shut its doors and reopen next week as exams are scheduled to start soon.

But the Lagos State Government has ordered the school to be shut down until the education ministry and relevant authorities conclude a probe into Oromoni Jnr’s death.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8dDRQtdmLA

https://igberetvnews.com/1407876/late-sylvester-oromonis-dad-narrates-son-tortured-died-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...