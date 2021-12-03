Dowen College Shuts Down School For 2 Days Following Sylvester Oromoni’s Death

Dowen College Shuts Down School For 2 Days Following Death Of Sylvester Oromoni (Photos)

Dowen College has instructed students of the school to stay at home for two days, IgbereTV reports.

This comes after a student named Sylvester Oromoni Jr. died after allegedly being tortured by fellow students for refusing to join their cult group in school.

Dowen College has denied this allegation but Sylvester’s family insists he was tortured at school and that he provided the names of his alleged bullies before he died.

The family also released a video of their son moments before his death to prove he was tortured.

Dowen College has now asked students to stay home today, Dec. 3, and on Monday Dec. 6.

The school will resume after so students can write their exams next week.



https://igberetvnews.com/1407802/dowen-college-shuts-school-2-days-following-death-sylvester-oromoni-photos/

