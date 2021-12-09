Dowen Parents Forum Holds Candlelight Procession For Sylvester Oromoni (Photos)

Dowen Parents Forum Holds Candlelight Procession For Late Sylvester Oromoni (Photos, Video)
Dowen college parents forum held a candlelight procession in Lagos on the evening of Wednesday 8th December 2021 in honor of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of the school who died on November 30 after he was allegedly tortured by his seniors in the school dormitory, IgbereTV reports.
See photos and video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8t0Fk8qpHI
https://igberetvnews.com/1408444/dowen-parents-forum-holds-candlelight-procession-late-sylvester-oromoni-photos-video/