Dowen Parents Forum Holds Candlelight Procession For Sylvester Oromoni (Photos)

Dowen Parents Forum Holds Candlelight Procession For Late Sylvester Oromoni (Photos, Video)

Dowen college parents forum held a candlelight procession in Lagos on the evening of Wednesday 8th December 2021 in honor of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of the school who died on November 30 after he was allegedly tortured by his seniors in the school dormitory, IgbereTV reports.

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8t0Fk8qpHI

https://igberetvnews.com/1408444/dowen-parents-forum-holds-candlelight-procession-late-sylvester-oromoni-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...