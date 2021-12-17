Dowen: PH Lady With The Bleaching Cream Body Odour – Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Tacha

Sylvester Oromoni: “PH Lady With The Bleaching Cream Body Odour” – Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Tacha

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has attacked Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, over her comment about her, IgbereTV reports.

This follows the outrage resulting from Olunloyo’s comment on deceased Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, who died after he was allegedly tortured by his seniors for not joining a cult.

Kemi Olunloyo claimed the 12-year-old willingly joined the cult and subjected himself to the beating as part of the initiation process, but unfortunately died from the assault.

In reaction to her allegations against the deceased, a human rights activist, identified as Adetoun Onajobi, threatened to storm Olunloyo’s house to beat her up for her reckless comment.

After Onajobi’s comment, Tacha took to Twitter to tell anyone who wants to beat up the 57-year-old journalist to record it for her viewing pleasure.

Tacha tweeted;

“Anybody planning to beat up investigative journalist! Please record the beating! Thank you”



Later, Olunloyo responded to Tacha in a post she shared on Facebook. She called the BBNaija star a “PH lady with the bleaching cream body odour”.

She also referenced the fight that led to her disqualification from the BBNaija “pepper dem” house.

Kemi wrote;

“Please help me tell the PH lady with the bleaching cream body odour who beat up the Queen of Highlights that violence is not the solution to arguments. She tweeted that she wants Adetoun and Ada to videotape my BEATING. Remind her that beating her royal highness got her disqualified from the show.”

