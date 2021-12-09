Dr. Maduka And The Unfinished Business With Agu Awka

Dr. Godwin Maduka was one of the most visible governorship candidates in the Anambra State governorship election. And there is no doubt that he put up an impressive performance in the contest, which earned him accolades from far and near.

Dr. Maduka’s political sojourn- in other words- the race to Agu Awka, was firm and consistent. He was rated the most consistent governorship candidate during the contest.

Having defied the setback he witnessed in the PDP, where a rancourous primary produced a governorship candidate who did not have the backing of majority of party members, Maduka, dusted up a once moribound Accord party, and transformed it to an election winning political party with massive followership.

Analsysts and close observers of the Anambra governorship election, attest that Maduka ran a good race, by transversing the nooks and crannies of the state, and presented what was adjudged the most impressive and workable manifesto, which was designed to reposition Anambra State.

The outcome of the governorship election in the state does not truly reflect the wish of the people of Anambra state, as revealed by the litany of petitions which has flooded the governorship petition tribunal.

The people of Anambra State could not have opted for a half baked leadership when the caliber of Maduka could offer people’s driven governance that is capable to lift Anambra state from the yoke of economic stagnation.

Certainly, Dr. Maduka has an unfinished business in the race to Agu Awka, because the people of Anambra State are yet to reach Eldorado.



