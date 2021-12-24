Drama As Man Catches His Girlfriend With Another Man At Abuja Mall (Video)

A video has went viral on social media as a man was seen accosting his girlfriend in Abuja for allegedly cheating on him with another man.

In accordance to what was seen in the video, a girl was caught with another man while she is currently in a relationship with another man in a Mall.

As she was about entering the man’s car after shopping, unfortunately for her, she got caught by her boyfriend who quickly rush towards her and the guy inside the car.

[b][/b]The angry guy quickly asked for an instant return of all items he had previously bought for her especially the expensive chain he bought for the girl which she was presently putting on.

People close to the scene could clearly heard the guy saying’’ ‘’Where is the iPhone and the chain I bought?’’.

They created scene at the moment to the extent that passers-by stopped to watch the drama and recorded the incident. The other guy whom the lady went out with was seen pleading with the guy to take it easy so as to avoid public disgrace , but all to no avail.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsIX8Ai9y-U

Some social media users reacted to this and some of their comments are shown below:

Prince M: You are supposed to have it in your mind that you are not yet married to her, why must you disgrace yourself? I’m very sure that the guy also is not dating only one girl.

Olaitan: Make d guy collect everything, even if na you buy d pant she wear collect am. Collect everything and move on with ur life, d funniest thing here is that the guy wey she dey cheat with fit b married man. Awon werey na Dem dey make man dey insult all ladies together.

Christopher: Hmmm I can sense the pain and emotional trauma the guy is displaying, but the lady in particular should be careful make the guy no hurt her, because what I just watched now, his emotions is controlling him which could be dangerous.

Imelda: Them buy expensive chain give you, you wear am follow another man comot, my gender be doing wonders.

