Driver Of Trailer Who Crushed Students To Death In Lagos Has Been Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command had confirmed the arrest of the driver who crushed scores of students of Ojodu Berger Grammar School to death on Ogunusi area of Ojodu, Lagos on Tuesday.

The sad incident where at least students numbering about 12 were said to have been crushed to death by the trailer occurred at closing hour .

There was said to be sporadic shooting between Police and some hoodlums around around the area.

Confirming the incident, spoke to the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu said the driver of the trailer has been arrested.

He added that investigation into the accident is ongoing and further details will be released shortly.



