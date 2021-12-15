A drunk policeman identified as Onatunde Joba has been arrested by the Osun State police command for indiscipline.

The police sergeant was arrested over a viral video where he appeared drunk while on duty.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, the sergeant will undergo an orderly room trail.

“The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to rid the Command of all forms of unethical behaviors, unprofessional acts and indiscipline, has identified, arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba that was drunk and whose video went viral.

“Investigation and disciplinary actions have commenced.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, is using this medium to state that the stringent disciplinary action he would face will serve as a deterrent to other officers of his likes.

“The command under his watch will not tolerate or condone any act that is capable of tarnishing the image of the Force, or unbecoming of a police officer.”



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/12/15/drunk-policeman-arrested-in-osun/

