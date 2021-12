Some police officers have been captured on tape sleeping in transit to the police station after they extorted a young man in Auchi, Edo state.

According to reports, they extorted money from him and used to drink alcohol during a brief stop at a joint.

Just as they were done and headed back to the station, they fell asleep with the young man in the van with them

He recorded the moment they were fast asleep beside him and sent the video to his brother who then shared it online.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oyrUVIHjC4

