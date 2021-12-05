DSS Arrests General Idris Bello Dambazau Over ‘Economic Sabotage’

The Department of State Security DSS on Sunday took into custody General Idris Bello Dambazau, Chairman, Kano state Consumer Protection Council for alleged economic sabotage.

A source close the development who do not want his name in print due to the sensitivity of the case said the Retired General was arrested for unilaterally shut down 7 filling stations in total violations of due process.

The source explained that General Idris Dambazau’s action was outside the mandate of his Agency, adding that concerted effort to make him see reasons fell on deaf ears.

He said “General Dambazau’s action was illegal and a distant pole from the powers conferred on

Consumer Protection Council.”

The impeccable source at the secret police said “Gen. Dambazau actions was an attempt to create scarcity in Kano where there was none , and we view this singular act as economics sabotage.

The DSS source further revealed that “section 48 of the Nigeria Constitution clearly abhors any Government Ministry, Department or Agency exercising power or function or taking any action which may have direct impact on Mainstream or Downstream Petroleum Operations shall consult with authority.”

The source said Gen. Dambazau failed to complied to the section prior to issuing any regulations, guidelines, enforcement order or directives”.

The DSS said “even after consulting with the relevant authority, the authority shall review the recommendations of the Government Ministry, Department or Agency and communicate decisions accordingly”.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...