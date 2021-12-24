DSS Releases Man Alleged To Be Igboho’s Witch Doctor (Photo)

PREVIOUS THREAD;

This is to announce the release of Mr. Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July, 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.

Mr. Dada Ifasooto’s whereabouts was unknown for months until one of the released detainees from SSS custody informed our office that he is in the custody of the Secret Service in an underground locker.

The strange allegations against Mr. Dada Ifasooto and his incarceration defies logical and legal thoughts and underpins the ill-motivated persecution of Chief Sunday Igboho and his associates. Amongst other things, it exposes the straw-clutching antics of the State Security Service in this matter even as it underscores the ridiculous and unlawful length the agency is willing to go.

Mr. Dada Ifasaato, the latest victim of the overreaching arms of the DSS although having regained his freedom after months of deprivation and the sufferance of the indignity of his detention, have the trauma of his experience to contend with for a life time.



Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.

