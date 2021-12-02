DSS Spends ₦500 Million On Each Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Appearance – Sahara Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Spends N500million On Each Nnamdi Kanu’s Court Appearance – Sahara Reporters

Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS), spends a minimum of N500 million each day it brings the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to court, top sources have told SaharaReporters.

The huge amount, it was gathered, goes into providing logistics including adequate security around the movement of the IPOB leader from DSS’ facility to the court and back to the place.

The rearrest and rendition of Kanu, a high-profile detainee, to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has continued to generate concerns globally.

Therefore, should any harm come to Kanu while in detention, it is understood that the DSS is aware that it could lead to an unimaginable crisis.

“The amount spent to bring Kanu to court for each appearance is huge. In today’s Nigeria, N500 million is not a small amount; I am wondering how long the DSS can justify spending such a huge sum to take just one man to court each time he has to appear before a judge,” a source disclosed.

On Wednesday, SaharaReporters revealed in a report that an emergency hearing that could lead to Kanu’s release on bail had been scheduled for Thursday (today).

Nigerian Government lawyers disclosed that the move was in response to several appeals by Igbo leaders for the release of Kanu.

The move followed President Buhari’s comments on November 19, 2021, to consider the unconditional release of the IPOB leader as sought by elder statesmen from the South-East, who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Nigerian Government in response to years of campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

He was granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

His rearrest and forceful extradition to Nigeria in June this year have been condemned by many rights groups around the world.



