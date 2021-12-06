Edo Students Destroy School Properties, Attack Principal, Police Officers (Video)

Edo Students Destroy School Properties, Attack Principal And Police Officer (Photos, Video)

Secondary school students in Edo destroy school properties after allegedly attacking their principal and a police officer, IgbereTV reports

Pandemonium broke out at Idogbo Secondary School at Upper Sakponba road in Benin City, Edo state last week after the students went on rampage.

According to reports, the school principal had invited police officers to restore law and order in the school. The students allegedly attacked the police officer, took hold of his uniform, pursued the principal from the school before carrying out massive destruction of the school’s properties. They forced their way into the principal’s office and turned it upside down.

A video shared online showed some of the students celebrating themselves.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErHaRgFXAwI

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJHpsCtH1C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

