EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkerers In Port Harcourt (Photo)

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 18 suspected illegal oil bunkerers.

They were arrested on Monday, November 29, 2021 in a location within the new Government Reservation Area, G.R.A, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are: Thompson George; Asu Tommy; John Joseph; Imoh Anthonia; Adegbejire Michael; Mayei Godpower; Demian Israel Kelechi, Banyo Fred and Atuaka Chispm. Others are: Elliot Diamond; Simeon Blessing; Umukoro Victor; Horsefall Reuben; Munku Jonah Munga; Nweke John; Amos Daniel, Chikwe Chinedu and Gloria Horsfall.

They were arrested alongside three vehicles comprising a Truck with registration number Lagos AAA 995 XH, Toyota Avalon car with registration number Rivers SKP 327 AW andNissan Murano Jeep with registration number Rivers PHC 434 AE.

A statement issued by EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Wednesday, said the truck was loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil( AGO) packed in 9( nine) Geepee tanks of 3,000 litres capacity each and three big drums filled with the same product.

“Also, the Avalon car conveyed product suspected to be illegally refined AGO in cellophane bags. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.” he added.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=266581298838414&id=100064596373289

