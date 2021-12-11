EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Asaba

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested twenty- two (22) suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in Asaba, Delta State.
The suspects are: Saviour Francis; Samuel Okonkwo; Justice Onokeya; Christian Addeh; Collins Addeh; Ifeanyichukwu Ramsey; Kingsley Ikechukwu Nnubia; Great Unuafe Ogaga; Chibuike Chukwuka, Dominic Chukwuka and Precious Omvnogor.
Othere are: Oreva Ferife; Stephen Kwushue; Emmanuel Daniel; Paul Ugwu; Ochuko Zion; Shedrack Godshelp; Barnabas Ossai; Ekwere Joseph Onyeka; Andrew Ochei, Kelechi Uwaegbu and Ifeanyi Afoma.
