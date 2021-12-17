EFCC Arrests Ibadan Socialite, Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope For N25m Fraud (Pix)

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested one Ajayi Oluwabukola Temitope, for allegedly obtaining money to the tune of N24, 955, 000. 00 (Twenty Four Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand Naira) by false pretence.

The 42-year-old Ibadan socialite was arrested following a series of petitions in which the suspect who claims to be a registered dealer with soft drinks manufacturers in Ibadan, Oyo state promised to supply products to the complainants but failed after collecting money from them.



EFCC

