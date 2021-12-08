EFCC Declares Maxwell Chizi Odum Wanted For Money Laundering (Pix)

The General Public is hereby notified that MAXWELL CHIZI ODUM, A.K.A. MBA TRADING AND CAPITAL INVESTMENT LIMITED, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy, Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Money Laundering to the tune of N213,000,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirteen Billion Naira) only.

Odum is a native of Ikwerre in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State. His last known address is at 7, Odum Street, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or

through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070-

26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address:

info@efccnigeria.org or the

nearest Police Station and other security agencies.



EFCC

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...