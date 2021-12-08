EFCC Docks Entertainer, Simon Oshi, For Dud Cheque (Photo)

EFCC Docks Entertainer for Dud Cheque (Photo)

EFCC Docks Entertainer for Dud Cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command today, December 7, 2021, arraigned one Simon Oshi, a 28-year-old businessman and entertainer before Justice N. Osun -Adebiyi for alleged issuance of dud cheque, IgbereTV reports.

The defendant was alleged to have received 400 pieces of iPads from Aweskim Technologies Limited and issued a cheque of N38,000,000:00 (Thirty-Eight Million Naira) only to the supplier as consideration for payment, but the cheque was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds standing to the credit of the drawer.



https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/270181305145080/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...