Ekiti: Ex-SSG, Abiodun Oyebanji Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form

Ekiti ex- SSG, Oyebanji picks APC Governorship nomination form

…..says Fayemi has no anointed candidate

A former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government Hon Abiodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday obtained his nomination form with a declaration that the APC would win the June 2022 election in the state with the achievements of the Kayode Fayemi administration as a major advantage.

Similarly Oyebanji said Dr. Kayode Fayemi had no preferred candidate in the forth coming election, adding that the Governor remains the leader of all the aspirants.

Oyebanji who resigned his position as Secretary to Ekiti State Government earlier on Tuesday, stormed the Natiomal Headquarters of the party with chieftains of the party including a serving senator, four members of the House of Representatives and five members of the state House of Assembly including the Speaker of the House.

speaking with journalists after picking the form at the APC National Headquarters, Abuja, the former SSG said party’s candidate would emerge at the primary.

“I’m not the Governor’s anointed candidate. Everyone that is running belongs to APC and the Governor is our leader and I’m sure that everyone enjoys his support.”

When asked of his effort to reconcile the factions in the state, the aspirant said, ” I’m not aware of any faction in Ekiti State APC. Politics is a game of ideas and there are a million views on how things should go.”

Speaking further on his plans to develop the state. He said he has a five-pillar agenda that he intends running as well as a State Development masterplan that is being crafted.

“Whatever we are going to do must find a space within those two documents and also in Ekiti State, we have a tradition of always consulting with the people to ask for their needs. So, our approach to governance is going to be the bottom up approach that Governor Fayemi started.

“We will consult with them, we will ask for their needs and their preferences and those ones must find a space within the State Development documents and policy that is being put in place.

Speaking further, Oyebanji said he woukd abide by whatever form of primary the party brings up. According to him, ” It’s not in our place to choose for the party. We are members of the party, we will follow whatever the party chooses.”

Speaking on his ambition, Oyebanji said he has capacity, competence and experience, working for him, having served in the government of Ekiti State for 11 out of the 25 years the state has been in existence

” I have a perfect understanding of the sentiment of our people. I know their needs, I know their situation. I was part of the team that crafted the blueprint for Ekiti State and I’ve learnt under the feet of great men, I’ve worked with two governors at very close levels. I’ve seen them take very tough decisions and I have seen them navigate the various curves in administration.”

He stressed that he is well positioned and experienced to lead Ekiti State. Especially to continue the good work of governor Kayode Fayemi.

“I am part and parcel of his vision, the five pillars and the five pillars is work in progress and I intend to wramp up from where he ends. My prayer is that he finishes well.”



https://www.thepointng.com/ekiti-2022-ex-ssg-oyebanji-picks-nomination-form/

